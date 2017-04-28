CEU named 2nd most international university in the world

Christian Keszthelyi

While it is still not clear whether the Central European University can stay open in Budapest after the Hungarian Parliament passed internationally debated higher education legislation, CEU has been ranked the second most international university in the world, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

CEU ranks second on the Times Higher Education’s list of universities with the highest percentage of international students. The list, published on April 26, features 200 universities around the world based on data collected for the World University Rankings. CEU currently has almost 1,500 students from 117 countries, and almost 14,000 alumni in 133 countries.

Yet, it is still unclear whether the university can stay open in Hungary. Under recently instated higher education legislation, CEU would need to open a campus in the United States and the governments of the two countries would need to sign an intergovernmental agreement on the operations.

While CEU has continuously argued that the recent legislation is specifically aimed at it, governing Fidesz party politicians have insisted that the legislation only serves to “close loopholes”. CEU has claimed the government has not negotiated with it. The government has often referred to CEU as “the Soros university”, accusing the institution of operating “unlawfully”, claims strongly rejected by the university.