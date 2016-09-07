CETOP rules change as Romania included in index

MTI – Econews

The Budapest Stock Exchange (BSE) has amended the review rules of the regional CETOP share index from September 1 to accommodate the inclusion of Romanian shares in the measure of market value, according to an announcement by the bourse, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today.

The maximum number of shares in the index – comprising blue chips listed on bourses in Budapest, Warsaw, Prague, Bratislava, Ljubljana and Zagreb, as well as Bucharest – will be raised to 25. Earlier, the index comprised a fixed number of 20 shares.

Accordingly, the indexʼs name has been changed from CETOP20 to CETOP (Central European Blue Chip Index).

No more than seven shares from any single country may be included in the index, and no single country may have a weight exceeding 40%.

The composition of the index is reviewed twice a year: on March 1 and September 1. The index is calculated with values corresponding to the new composition on the first trading day after the third Friday of March and September, respectively.

The index will be calculated according to the latest changes to its composition on September 19.