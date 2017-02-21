Capacity expansion lifts Tu-Plast revenues

MTI – Econews

Revenue of Hungaryʼs Tu-Plast Tubusgyártó, which makes plastic tubes for cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, rose 48% to HUF 7.1 billion last year, Managing Director Elemér Nagy told Hungarian news agency MTI today.

This year, the company targets a 12% revenue increase, Nagy said.

Tu-Plast wound up a EUR 14 million expansion at the end of 2015, raising annual capacity to 200 million units.

Exports account for 96% of the companyʼs revenues.

Swiss peer Hoffmann Neopac acquired a controlling stake in Tu-Plast in 2006.