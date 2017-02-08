Budapest Airport recognizes best partners

BBJ

Hosting its 10th Annual Awards Ceremony, Budapest Airport recognized airlines and other highly-valued business partners by distributing accolades in many categories, according to a press statement the operator of Ferenc Liszt International Airport sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

“Serving more than 11 million passengers in 2016 – the highest ever number recorded at the airport – the gala was a chance to bestow thanks to all of Budapest’s associates who continue to play a significant role in the enhancement of the airport’s aviation and retail development,” Budapest Airport said.

Among the awards distributed in a variety of categories were: Best Developing Airline - easyJet, Best Performing Airline - Wizz Air, Highest Airline Growth - Transavia, Best New Long-Haul Airline - Air Canada rouge, Best Performing Cargo Airline - Qatar Airways Cargo, Best Aircraft Maintenance Company - Lufthansa Technik, and Best Airline Marketing Company - Qatar Airways.

“We’re enormously proud of last year’s triumphs, and we couldn’t achieve these fantastic results without the positive collaboration of so many closely held partners throughout our airport. It is a great honor to be able to personally acknowledge you all tonight for your extensive involvement in the growth of Budapest Airport,” said CEO Jost Lammers.

Over 300 guests from Budapest’s carriers, operations partners and many other enterprises working with the airport were bought together for the evening, according to the press statement.