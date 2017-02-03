BT Hungary receives SSC accolade

BBJ

The Hungarian subsidiary of BT (British Telecommunications) has been awarded at CEE Shared Services and Outsourcing Awards for the best cooperation partner of the region, in terms of university partnerships, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The firm was recognized for an “exemplary” partnership with the University of Debrecen and the city of Debrecen, launched in 2016, in the framework of which the company supports local secondary schools and the university with upgrading IT parks, offering scholarship programs, establishing training programs for business competences and teaching business language skills.

“We invest in the training of the youth already during their secondary school years, as well as during their university years. We also invest in our employees with practical training, competitive income and career planning,” BT CEO Zoltán Szabó said in accepting the award.

He added that the company places a special emphasis on education. “As an entrepreneur, I know how important it is to give presentations well, to negotiate attentively and manage time efficiency. I also know that these skills are such that can rarely be acquired in the framework of the education system,” the CEO said, stressing why the firm is interested in offering such youth support.