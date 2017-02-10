Bridgestone doubles area of Hungarian plant

MTI – Econews

Japanese tire maker Bridgestone has doubled the area of its Tatabánya plant to 147,000 square meters as part of its HUF 85 billion investment program, HR Manager András Duna told Hungarian news agency MTI today.

The expansion was started in 2013 and will be completed by 2020, when the plant plans to turn out 7.2 million tires a year, quadrupling output from 2013. The headcount will rise to 920 by 2020.

The plant currently makes almost 2 million tires a year. It employed about 800 people in 2016.

Bridgestone Hungary posted revenues of more than HUF 26 bln in 2015, with exports accounting for almost 100%.

The company will supply tires for BMW, Mercedes, Toyota and Volkswagen models from 2017 after it recently acquired an original equipment supplier certificate.