BCCH partners with uSchool in entrepreneurial club

BBJ

The British Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (BCCH) and the uSchool educational platform have entered a strategic partnership, by which the two parties will organize entrepreneurial clubs to provide a basis for secondary school students to realize ideas, as well as promoting business thinking, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The BCCH describes uSchool as “a unique educational program, teaching high school students how to bring entrepreneurial ideas to life,” with the aim of providing “an environment where students can complete their very first entrepreneurial project, and through that gain invaluable experience.”

The program, which was launched in Hungary in 2015 with the participation of five high schools in Budapest and 12 entrepreneurial mentors, will be launching the BCCH-uSchool Entrepreneurship Club in 2017. At the same time, another five educational institutions are expected to join the program.

“The program strengthens not only [studentsʼ] business skills, but also those soft skills that are crucial for their success in the future, regardless of the area they will be working in,” according to the website of the BCCH.

“In the past years, the environment of the global economy, as well as of the labor market, has completely transformed, and for a successful career and life one needs a new point of view and a new set of skills in Hungary, too,” said Kinga Kalocsai, board member of the BCCH. “The program helps acquire a way of thinking that the current education system is not able to provide for its students, but which is significant for the next generation,” she added.