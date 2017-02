Aviagen opens EUR 12 mln hatchery in Hungary

MTI – Econews

The Hungarian unit of broiler breeder Aviagen has opened a EUR 12 million hatchery in Mezőörs, Hungarian news agency MTI has reported.

The hatchery has a parent stock capacity of 10 million per year with room to expand by 20% in future, Aviagen said. The new facility increases daily hatch figures from 45,000 to 70,000 chicks per day. It was opened to meet growing demand for the Ross broiler breed brand in the region, the company added.