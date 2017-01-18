Audi Hungaria’s output falls in 2016

BBJ

The production of car manufacturer Audi Hungaria dropped by 95,882 rolled-out engines and was down by 37,231 in the case of vehicles in 2016, compared to the preceding year, the company told Hungarian news agency MTI today.

The Hungarian plant of the German luxury carmaker turned out a total of 1,926,000 engines, including 1,461,000 four-cylinder engines, 9,113 five-cylinder engines, 418,207 six-cylinder engines, and a combined 37,700 eight and ten-cylinder engines, according to MTI.

A total of 122,975 cars rolled out of the plant in 2016. The models turned out by the plant included 21,562 Audi TT Coupé models, 5,324 TT Roadsters, 81,060 A3 Limousines, and 15,029 A3 Cabriolets, the news agency reported.

The number of Audi employees increased by 220 to 11,631 last year, compared to the preceding year. However, 850 workers have been temporarily moved at its Hungarian base for the period of switching over to production of the new Q3 model.

From December, 550 workers were moved to Audiʼs vehicle plant in nearby Bratislava, Slovakia, about an hour away by car. The other 300 stayed at the base in Győr, but were moved to engine production, according to MTI.