Audi Hungaria to start serial production of new Q4 model in 2019

MTI – Econews

German carmaker Audi will launch serial production of the new Q4 SUV model at its plant in Győr in 2019, Audi Hungaria informed Hungarian news agency MTI on Tuesday.

The launch will take place one year after the start of serial production of the Q3 model next year.

Both models will be produced in Audiʼs new 80,000 square-meter plant at its base in Győr.

Q4 will be a sports model, and will be the sixth Audi model to be built in Győr, according to the report.