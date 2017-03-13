Audi Hungaria starts serial production of RS 3 Saloon

MTI – Econews

German carmaker Audi launched serial production of the RS 3 Saloon at its plant in Győr, Hungary on Friday, Audi Hungaria said, as reported by Hungarian news agency MTI.

The new model will ship to 63 countries around the world, Audi Hungaria Communications Director Mónika Czechmeister told MTI. The first unit to roll off the line, built with a 400 hp, five-cylinder TFSI engine, will be delivered to a buyer in New Zealand, she added.

At present, 400 people work at Audiʼs plant in Győr, building A3 Saloon, A3 Cabriolet, TT Coupé and Roadster models.

Next year, serial production of the Q3 model will start at a new 80,000 square-meter plant at the base in Győr.