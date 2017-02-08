AquaJet doubles tire recycling capacity

MTI – Econews

AquaJet has invested HUF 750 million in doubling production capacity at its environmentally friendly tire recycling plant in Harta, central Hungary, the company said late on Tuesday, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The company received a HUF 412 mln grant for the project from the Norway Grants supporting green industry innovation.

Annual capacity rose from 380 tons to nearly 770 tons. The plant is now able to process more tire types, while efficiency has increased thanks to a reduction in energy use.

According to the companyʼs own website, "Aquajet is a novel approach to recycle tires into small-enough, high-quality rubber particles for reuse in tire products." The plant uses high-pressure water jets to grind down tires into reusable particles.