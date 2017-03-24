Appeninn board proposes HUF 7-per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

The board of property holding company Appeninn will propose to shareholders payment of a HUF 7-per-share dividend on last yearʼs earnings at a general meeting on April 13, the AGM agenda published Friday shows, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

The board proposes paying out HUF 241 million as dividends, or all of the companyʼs 2016 after-tax profit calculated according to Hungarian Accounting Standards, minus some HUF 12 mln due on treasury shares which would be placed in profit reserves.

The board noted that Appeninn would pay a dividend for the first time and added that the companyʼs IFRS after-tax profit had more than doubled last year.