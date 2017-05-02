Apollo’s Hungarian plant seen to have ‘strategic role’

BBJ

Apollo Tyres expects its recently opened Hungarian plant in Gyöngyöshalász to play a “strategic role” in the European market, as the factory will be responsible for supplying not just the passenger tire segment, but in the truck and bus radial (TBR) market as well, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

In India, Apollo Tyres claims to be a market leader in the TBR market, and announced its debut in the extremely competitive TBR segment in Europe at the Commercial Vehicle Show in Birmingham last week. It has also become the first and only manufacturer to launch its TBR range exclusively online, with a new go-to-market approach, Apollo says. The international tire maker is looking to establish itself as the leader TBR technology in Europe.

The company has six manufacturing plants globally, including the recently inaugurated state-of-the-art greenfield factory in Hungary, along with four R&D centers spread around the world.

“For the European TBR market, we felt that a strong product offering was not enough as we saw an opportunity to innovate in the go-to-market approach” says Apollo Tyres’ chief retail and marketing officer, Marco Paracciani.

Apollo Tyres will pilot the delivery of its new TBR European tire range in the UK, Ireland, Belgium and the Netherlands, with Germany and other countries to follow.