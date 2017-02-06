Apollo Tyres to launch vocational training in Hungary

BBJ

More than fifty elementary school students visited the Open Day of Indian tire maker Apollo Tyres on Thursday in order to learn about jobs in the tire industry as well as the corporate culture of the international company, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Eighth grade students can hand in their applications for Tire Technician and Tire Manufacturer majors until February 15 starting in two vocational schools in Heves County, northern Hungary. Those students who enter the dual education system in September will have the chance to gain practical knowledge at Apollo’s state-of-the-art plant in Gyöngyös under the guidance of experienced professionals.

This is the second year of the rubber industry education programs launching in the cities of Heves and Gyöngyös.