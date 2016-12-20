Apollo Tyres proud of its CSR activities in Hungary

BBJ

India-based Apollo Tyres has undertaken many actions in Hungary this year supporting both social and environmental causes, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Apollo has made an agreement with the Bükk National Park to support its work of preserving the environmental and, together with park staff, Apollo employees helped clear areas that had previously been used as meadows in the past, but had since grown wild, near Parád, in the Mátra mountains. After the reconstruction, protected species of orchids and spiders that prefer such environment and were believed to be gone were spotted again, the press statement said. The next project between the parties, which is just about to start, aims at the reconstruction of the Kékes educational trail in the Mátra mountains, and replacing old, damaged information signs along the paths.

Elsewhere, Apollo has donated 50 liters of paint and dozens of paintbrushes to the diagnostic facility of the Bugát Pál Hospital in Gyöngyös, and Apollo volunteers painted the walls of the diagnostic facility there. A playroom that is set up in the hospital with the support of the company benefits not only patients under pediatric care, but also children who come here for allergy tests.

“All companies should also protect, and not only use, their environment. For this reason, along with the construction of the plant we started, and are planning to continue to work on protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for the people around here,” said Csaba Mákos, head of unit at Apollo.

Kannan Prabhakar, managing director of Apollo Tyres Hungary, added: “In India, we have been focusing on being conscious about our environment for decades now. As this is the second most populous country in the world, we have to pay even more attention to preserving our natural resources and to advance in a manner that is sustainable in the long run. We are planning to apply the same approach in Hungary as well.”

Founded in 1972, Apollo Tyres has become a tire-manufacturing giant, whose products are now present in more than 100 countries worldwide. Besides growth, sustainability is a key element in its corporate culture, and it has been supporting various projects in India that aim to preserve the environment and improve the quality of life. Among others, the company’s Habitat Apollo project planted 100,000 trees near Chennai in southeast India.