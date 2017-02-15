Apollo could launch Hungarian tire production soon

BBJ

With construction on schedule, Apollo Tyres’s manufacturing plant in Gyöngyöshalász expects to start production early this year, according to a statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Apollo Tyres says it now employs 400 highly qualified engineers, technicians and tire manufacturers in Hungary. The company added that, in relation to its recruitment process, it has faced no exceptional challenges. Earlier news reports suggested that the country’s now well-known labor shortage might make hiring difficult for the company.

The first two batches of technicians have already finished their training, with the third round ongoing, the company said. The employees have all participated in a specialized, 10-week practical training scheme in Apollo’s Indian and Dutch facilities. The program is aimed at enabling the technicians to install and then start the production lines at the EUR 475 million factory at Gyöngyöshalász (about 80 km northeast of Budapest), which will be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art technology.

Once production at the Hungarian plant starts, the company expects to employ a staff of several hundred in its facility.