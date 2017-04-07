ANY shareholders approve HUF 84-per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

Shareholders of ANY Security Printing company approved a HUF 84-per-share dividend at an annual general meeting yesterday, the company announced on the Budapest Stock Exchange, Hungarian news agency MTI reported.

A dividend totalling HUF 1.24 billion will be paid for the shareholders from after tax profits from last year on July 5.

In 2016 the company paid a HUF 65-per-share dividend for 2015.

The shareholders also authorized the board of directors to buy at most 2,958,930 registered ordinary shares of series A issued by State Printing House with a nominal value of HUF 98 each, up to maximum 20% of share capital. The board may exercise the right of share acquisition until 6 October, 2018.