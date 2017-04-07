AmCham Hungary to host seminar on Competition Law changes

Sarah Sunday

The American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary (AmCham) will be hosting a seminar on May 3 covering the recent changes made to Hungarian competition law and looking at how these will impact regional businesses. The practice guidelines of the revised competition law were released only in the past two months and there are some significant updates that will be of great interest to companies operating in Hungary.

“Due to the comprehensive amendment of Hungarian competition law rules, there is a new merger control regime in place, which simplifies the proceedings on the one hand, but widens the possibilities of the competition authority to investigate and intervene on the other hand,” AmCham Hungary said in an email sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The event will be hosted by guest speaker Dr. András M. Horváth, a senior member of the Competition Practice Group of Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker & McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law. The mini seminar will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. in the AmCham Conference Room on the sixth floor of Szent István tér 11 in Budapest’s District V. Attendance is free of charge to all AmCham members and business partners of Hegymegi-Barakonyi and Partner Baker & McKenzie Attorneys-at-Law. Seats must be reserved, however, and will be done so on a first come, first served basis. In order to book a place, send an email to peter.kovacs@amcham.hu no later than April 28.