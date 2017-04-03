Alteo board proposes HUF 130-per-share dividend

MTI – Econews

The board of alternative energy company Alteo will propose to shareholders payment of a HUF 130-per-share dividend on last yearʼs earnings at an annual general meeting scheduled for April 24, Hungarian new agency MTI reported today.

The dividend fund will come to HUF 254 million if shareholders approve the proposal.

The board proposes placing the remaining after-tax profit of HUF 756 mln into profit reserves.