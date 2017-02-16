Alteo agrees to buy HUF 800 mln solar plant project firm

BBJ

Hungarian green energy company Alteo has agreed to purchase a project company — Domaszék2MW Kft. — that is currently investing in an HUF 800 million solar power plant from EOGEN Group, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

Once the investment is completed in Domaszék, near the city of Szeged in southern Hungary, the 2MW plant is set to generate an annual 2,400-2,600 MWh of electricity.

The purchase of the project company, as well as the realization of the plant, is seen as a further portfolio expansion for the Alteo Group, CEO Attila Chikán Jr. said. “Through the investment, we are further strengthening our leading position in the local field of renewable energy,” the CEO added.