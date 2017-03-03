Aldi Hungary adopts new logo

BBJ

Along with all nine countries where Aldi SÜD is present, the Hungary’s stores are adopting the multinational’s new logo, which the firm believes sports more innovative and up-to-date design, the company told the Budapest Business Journal.

An Aldi store sporting the old logo with the new logo in the bottom-right corner. (Photo: LaMography/Moni Lazar)

The new look represents an evolution rather than a complete break with the past. “It is receiving a more dashing design, which reflects dynamic improvement and innovative changes and developments that have recently characterized the firm,” Aldi says about the new logo.

The discount retailer says it has been strengthening its presence in Hungary and internationally, as well as have been widening its product range on offer.

“As a modern firm, Aldi, is keeping pace with modern times, which is not only visible in our modern services, widening product range and corporate social responsibility actions, but in our dynamically growing network too, where beside environmental-consciousness, we place a special emphasis on modern design as well,” said Günther Helm, CEO of parent company Hofer Group, and Bernhard Haider, CEO of ALDI Magyarország Élelmiszer Bt.