Your cart

Are you sure?

headline
article
keywords

Agribusiness Szuro-Trade winds up HUF 403 mln upgrade

 MTI – Econews
 Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 08:23

Hungarian agribusiness Szuro-Trade inaugurated a HUF 403 million upgrade of its crop drying technology, supported by a HUF 219 mln grant from the Norway Fund, said owner and managing director András Szurovcsák on Friday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Szuro-Tradeʼs drying facility has capacity to store 27,000 tons of crops. The company had consolidated revenue of HUF 7.6 billion in 2015, public records show.

 

 

  • Promotion

    Extreme Digital partners with Kika, Abra furniture

    E-retailer Extreme Digital has recently opened a new store in Kika in Soroksár, in Budapest’s District XXIII, the first such shop opened inside a furniture store. Extreme Digital says it expects the new store to see outstanding traffic. It will soon offer joint shipping with Kika and Abra, another furniture store inside the complex, so customers can receive their furniture and appliances at the same time.

     

Related articles