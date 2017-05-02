Agribusiness Szuro-Trade winds up HUF 403 mln upgrade

MTI – Econews

Hungarian agribusiness Szuro-Trade inaugurated a HUF 403 million upgrade of its crop drying technology, supported by a HUF 219 mln grant from the Norway Fund, said owner and managing director András Szurovcsák on Friday, according to Hungarian news agency MTI.

Szuro-Tradeʼs drying facility has capacity to store 27,000 tons of crops. The company had consolidated revenue of HUF 7.6 billion in 2015, public records show.