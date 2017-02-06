Aegon clients file for HUF 71 mln damages in January

BBJ

As a result of almost 850 meteorological damage reports, clients of insurer Aegon Hungary filed for more than HUF 71 million of damages in January alone, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

The extreme winter weather has caused trouble for Hungarians around the whole country, the insurer says. The majority of damage reports were seen in Borsod County (111), followed by Szabolcs County (109) and the capital Budapest (88).

Some 670 of the reports to Aegon were attributable to storms, followed by snow and sleet (149) and hail (21).