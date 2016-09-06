12 Hungarian firms through to round two of EBAs

Christian Keszthelyi

Altogether 12 Hungarian companies have been chosen as National Champions by the judges of the 10th European Business Awards (EBAs) in the first round, according to a press release issued today.

The Hungarian companies will compete against 636 National Champions from 34 countries in the 2016/17 Awards, out of a total of 33,000 applicants this year.

By advancing to the second round, the Hungarian companies chosen by the judges will represent the country in 11 categories.

The Hungarian companies making it to the next round are: EPAM Systems, Grow Group Palanta Kft., HM EI Zrt., Julius-Globe, Könyvmolyképző Kiadó, K&H Bank, MAVIR Zrt., Mozaik Education, p2m Consulting, Skoopy, VPE and Well Done Kft.