Youth org seeks referendum against Olympic bid

BBJ

Momentum Mozgalom, a Hungarian youth organization, has launched a campaign against Budapestʼs bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics, entitled NOlimpia, seeking to launch a referendum on the issue, according to their Facebook page.

The movement is seeking to hold a referendum with the following question: “Do you agree that the Municipality of Budapest should withdraw its bid from the organization of the 2024 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games?”



The capital’s election committee (FVB) has authenticated the question above, and the organization expects to start collecting signatures soon. Some 138,000 signatures are required in order to hold a referendum among Budapest citizens.

There have been several attempts for a countrywide referendum by opposition political forces to prevent the capital’s bid for the games, claiming that the country’s economy is not ready for such an event.

Hungary has lately been pumping more and more money into Budapest’s bid to host the 2024 Summer Olympics. Currently the Hungarian capital is competing against Los Angeles and Paris, after Rome and Hamburg decided to withdraw their bids, the latter after a referendum. Although there were initiatives in Hungary to hold a referendum on the matter, these were not approved by the National Election Commission.