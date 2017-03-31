Wizz Air to launch Faro route

BBJ

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air launches a Budapest to Faro (Portugal) route over the weekend, operating the service on Saturdays, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

“We are excited to launch our new route to an attractive destination like Faro in southern Portugal. Hungary will now have direct access to one of the most stunning regions of the Atlantic coast, famous for its wildlife, historic and cultural heritage, as well as the best seafood Portuguese cuisine has to offer. Our first flight on this route commences on Saturday,” said Gábor Vásárhelyi, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air.

Wizz Air currently operates flights from two Hungarian bases in Budapest and Debrecen, with a total of 11 aircraft in the country and an additional aircraft to join the Budapest fleet from April 2017, employing more than 1,000 people in flight and cabin crew, office and support functions.

In 2016, Wizz Air carried 3.7 million passengers on its low-fare Hungarian routes, which represents 23% growth year-on-year. Based on 2016 figures, the airline’s operations support over 2,800 indirect local jobs.

Wizz Air currently offers 67 routes from Hungary, connecting Budapest and Debrecen with 28 countries across Europe and beyond.