Wizz Air to launch Budapest-Bordeaux flight

BBJ

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has announced the launch of a new route from Budapest to Bordeaux as of September 22, according to a press release received by the Budapest Business Journal today. Wizz Air will operate the route twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Wizz Air, which has often been described as Hungaryʼs “de facto national carrier” since the demise of former flag carrier Malév, currently operates flights from two local bases in Budapest and Debrecen with a total of 11 aircraft in the country. An additional plane will join the Budapest fleet from April 2017. The Budapest operation of Wizz Air employs more than 1,000 people in flight and cabin crew, office and support functions.

In 2016, Wizz Air carried 3.7 million passengers on its low-fare Hungarian routes, which represents a 23% growth year-on-year. Based on the 2016 figures, the airline’s operations support over 2,800 indirect local jobs, the airline claims.

Wizz Air now offers 67 routes from Hungary, connecting Budapest and Debrecen with 28 countries across Europe and beyond.

“We are delighted to announce another exciting Wizz route from Budapest. Bordeaux is already the 61st destination we add to our ever-growing Budapest network and we are sure our customers will enjoy visiting fascinating southwestern France on our low fares,” said Gábor Vásárhelyi, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air. “Our newest route will operate on Mondays and Fridays providing a convenient schedule for weekend getaways,” he added.