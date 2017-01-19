W Hotels to move into former ballet institute

BBJ

W Hotels Worldwide, owned by Marriott International, has announced its first opening in Budapest by 2020, debuting in Hungary under an agreement signed with QPR Properties Kft, part of Constellation Hotels Holding, according to a report by Hospitality Net, an online resource for the hospitality industry.

A render design of the future W Budapest (photo: W Hotels Worldwide).

Budapest’s historic Dreschler Palace, the building that formerly housed the Ballet Institute directly opposite the State Opera House on elegant Andrássy út avenue, will be transformed into a W Hotels facility with 162 rooms, expected to be called W Budapest.

"Budapest has secured a spot as the epicenter of European travel with the convergence of creative communities combined with a thriving economy, making this city the perfect fit for the innovative edge of W Hotels," said Anthony Ingham, Global Brand Leader, W Hotels Worldwide, according to the hospitality website. "This vibrant city remixes historic tradition with a modern twist – the perfect backdrop to offer guests and locals alike a dynamic scene that shakes up the traditional and embraces the avant-garde."

"W Hotelʼs bold and vibrant take on luxury continues to expand into some of the most exciting destinations in Eastern and Central Europe," the website quoted Carlton Ervin, Marriott Internationalʼs Chief Development Officer for Europe, as saying. "The signing of this landmark hotel in Budapest matches the rising demand of luxury travelers and underpins our commitment to grow our portfolio in the region," he added.

The hotel opening will end a long period of disuse of the Dreschler Palace, which has stood unoccupied since 2002.