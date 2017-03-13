Ukraine carrier to launch Kiev-Budapest flight

Christian Keszthelyi

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) is launching daily flights between Kiev and Budapest as of June 15, operating the route with Boeing 737-800 aircraft seating 183 passengers, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal by Budapest Airport Ltd., operator of Ferenc Liszt International Airport.

UIA will operate the new daily flight all year round, hoping not only to deliver passengers to Hungary but also to benefit from the extensive international network of routes from the Hungarian capital’s airport. UIA will resume flights in Ukrainian colors between Kiev and Budapest after a five-year pause.

The announcement of the flight comes after several months of discussions between UIA and Budapest Airport, which intensified when the Ukrainian and Hungarian foreign ministers met most recently in Kiev in late October.

With its population of 42 million, Ukraine is Hungaryʼs largest neighbor. It is expected that the new route will soon become very popular among passengers, the Hungarian airport operator claims. UIA operates a fleet of 41 aircraft consisting of Boeing 737 variants and 767-300ERs serving over 50 destinations worldwide, including the Caucasus region, the Middle East and Central Asia, as well as New York.

“We are delighted to welcome to our airport the daily service of Ukraine International Airlines, which will enhance the choice for both Hungarian and Ukrainian travelers on the Kiev-Budapest route,” said Jost Lammers, CEO of Budapest Airport. “Budapest and Kiev are both wonderful destinations for city breaks in capital cities with a rich cultural heritage. Travelers from Ukraine may also benefit from more than 110 destinations available from Budapest,” he added.

“Hungary and its capital are increasingly popular with tourists from Ukraine,” said Evgenia Satska, Corporate Press Secretary at UIA. “The launch of non-stop daily flights between Kiev and Budapest is feasible as we keep developing our network model by taking full advantage of Boryspil’s transit potential,” she added, referring to Ukraineʼs largest airport.