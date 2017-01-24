TripAdvisor names Aria Hotel Budapest world’s best

Christian Keszthelyi

Budapest’s Aria Hotel, a 5-star luxury boutique hotel and spa themed after music genres, has been named the world’s best hotel this year by guest reviewers of online review and booking site TripAdvisor, receiving almost unanimously high marks, according to a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal today.

(Photo: Aria Hotel Budapest)

Based on millions of reviews collected from travelers for more than 7,610 properties in 117 countries and regions worldwide, TripAdvisor announced the winners of its 15th annual Travelersʼ Choice Awards for Hotels today, according to reports.

The Library Hotel Collection member — sporting four wings dedicated to classical, opera, contemporary and jazz music — received five out of five bubbles among the 719 reviews submitted through TripAdvisor.

“I am proud and moved by the readers of TripAdvisor choosing Aria Hotel Budapest to be the best hotel in the world, as this decision reflects the real experiences of our guests, and I feel that this award means that our time, energy and resources were used in the best manner possible when we gave birth to the hotel,” said Henry Kallan, owner and founder of the Library Hotel Collection, which comprises luxury properties in New York, Prague, Budapest and Toronto.

One and a half years ago when the hotel was opened, Kallan gave an exclusive interview to the Budapest Business Journal.