The man who introduced United Way and the 1% tax aid system

Sarah Sunday

Non-profit organization United Way Hungary is urging individuals to keep in mind that under a 1996 tax law it was instrumental in establishing, 1% of income taxes can be allocated and donated to a charity of your choice.

When Richard N. Aft came to Budapest 25 years ago, he helped establish the first United Way office in Hungary, expanding the United Way Worldwide network. “He also took the initiative and coached Hungarian government officials to adopt a formula similar to what was used in the United States to encourage individual charitable giving,” the charity said. “To this day, the 1% Law remains extremely important for the sustainability and development of the Hungarian civil society. We are proud to have made such a significant contribution to the development of the civic sector in Hungary.” Aft is now retired, and residing in Ohio.

United Way Hungary says it works to instill positive change and development throughout the community. By enabling volunteers in “take action” initiatives and supporting local NGOs, the organization facilitates education and hands-on learning for young people with disadvantages. Operating to high global standards, United Way Hungary says it guarantees absolute transparency of all donations.

“Your donation will support programs and initiatives in Hungary that help children and youth gain equal chances to obtain the skills and competencies needed to meet the challenges of life in the 21st century and become responsible adults,” said United Way Hungary CEO Kincső Adriány.

To learn more about donating to United Way Hungary, visit their website here.