Sziget Festival preparations gather pace

Sarah Sunday

Sziget Festival, one of Central Europe’s largest music events, will be celebrating its 25th anniversary of bringing music and art to the city of Budapest this summer. Located on an island in the river Danube between the two halves of the city, the festival has been nicknamed the Island of Freedom.

Sziget Festival has been running since 1993 and every year since, the acts attracted have grown bigger and the crowds have gotten larger and more international. What was once one of Budapest’s best kept secrets is now one of the largest and most famous music festivals in Europe, recognized for its dazzling lineup and well-priced ticket. People come from more than 100 countries to camp out for the seven-day festival and see names such Alt-J. Flume, Steve Aoki, and Major Lazer, all confirmed for this year.

The normally quiet island transforms into an art zone, decorated with sculptures, designer installations, and interactive art experiences for festival goers. There are more than 50 venues in which people can participate in any number of activities, from getting married at the Marriage Tent, to experiencing the lights in the Illuminarium, or watching a fire show performed by circus acts. This year the organizers will be welcoming what they call 500,000 ‘Szitezens’ onto the island from August 9-16.