Subsidies for 436 buses receive green light

BBJ

Hungaryʼs National Bus Procurement Committee, the body set up to coordinate purchases by public transport companies with the aim of supporting local industry, has decided on subsidies for 436 buses, according to a statement sent to news agency MTI yesterday.

The committee also cleared the continued deployment of 150 used buses, Minister for National Economy Mihály Varga added in the statement. The minister noted that Budapest Mayor István Tarlós supports the use of Hungarian-made buses for a substitute service along the M3 metro line while it undergoes renovation.

However, Varga was also reported as complaining that the Budapest Public Transport Center (BKK) has "done nothing to establish the conditions for the use of domestically produced buses during the project," MTI reported.