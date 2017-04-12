Startup Safary Budapest offers look behind scenes

BBJ

With the organization of a two-day startup exhibition entitled Startup Safary Budapest 2017 on April 20-21, Budapest will offer exclusive access to the offices of the best startups and tech companies in the Hungarian capital, organizers promise in a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

Startups, tech companies, VCs, accelerators, incubators and coworking spaces will be opening their doors to attendees, who will have the chance to meet the teams, founders and investors, the organizers promise.

“As an attendee, you will register online and pick from the program sessions you want to attend. This way, you create your personal schedule, which you will follow during the event, traveling around the city and visiting various offices,” the event’s website promises.

For further details, see the official web page of the event.