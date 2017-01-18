Scottish expats help homeless, refugees in Hungary

Christian Keszthelyi

The Caledonia Scottish Pub in Budapest has been offering thousands of hot meals for the homeless and refugees in Hungary, as the country has been facing unusually extreme low temperatures this winter, according to reports.

The initiative of pub owners Patrick McMenamin and business partner Zsuzsanna Bozó, joined by volunteers among Hungarian customers, has soon attracted diplomatic attention, as U.K. Ambassador to Hungary Iain Lindsay OBE and his wife Bridget also joined to help make and distribute the meals.

Lindsay posted the following on McMenaminʼs Facebook page: "Great to see one of nicest pubs around (the Caledonia in Pest) getting some coverage for their wonderful initiative to help feed some of Budapestʼs homeless during this bitterly cold weather. Bridget and I just helped out one night but she was back there Friday peeling veggies. Good on ya girl! Well done Patrick and Zsuzsi, and also the Caledonia team and punters!"

Caledonia is reported to be distributing 250-300 portions per night. One of the nights was backed by Tesco Budapest, according to reports, which provided ingredients as a way of sponsoring the initiative, which is expected to last as long as the weather stays extremely cold.

The daily progress of the campaign can be followed on the official Facebook page of Caledonia Budapest Scottish Pub & Shop.