Opera House refit to cost HUF 23.2 bln

BBJ

Hungaryʼs government has made a decision to allocate HUF 23.2 billion for the renovation of the Hungarian State Opera House over the period of 2016-2018, Hungarian news agency MTI reported today, based on a resolution published in the latest issue of the official gazette Magyar Közlöny.

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Elin)

Under the resolution, HUF 1.4 bln has been allocated to be spent on the renovation works this year, with the remaining HUF 21.8 bln to be spent in 2017-2018. The investment will involve the renovation of the buildingʼs facade and the restoration of interior ornamentation, as well as an upgrade of stage equipment and improvements to audience comfort, MTI reported.

The resolution says the building, which was designed by architect Miklós Ybl and inaugurated in 1884, is scheduled to reopen in 2018.