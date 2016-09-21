New pier ahead at airport, anticipating higher traffic

BBJ

In anticipation of increasing traffic at Liszt Ferenc International Airport, operator Budapest Airport is investing HUF 5.2 billion in adding a new 220-meter pier to the airport by 2018, communications chief Mihály Hardy told Hungarian economic daily Világgazdaság today.

The new pier to be added to Terminal 2B will raise the transit area of the airport by almost 10,000 square meters, and will significantly increase the gate capacity of the airport.

Entitled Pier B, the new addition to the airport will expand operations with 27 new gates as well as 10 new passenger bridges.

Traffic at Liszt Ferenc International Airport has been growing significantly in recent months. Last year the airport’s traffic exceeded 10 million passengers, breaking a record. Passenger numbers passing through the airport are expected to break another record this year, exceeding 11 mln. Once expansion work has finished at the airport, it will have a total capacity of 15-16 mln pax.