More hotels in pipeline to boost Budapest room capacity

BBJ

The Hungarian hotel market is expected to receive a significant boost with as many as 20-25 new hotels in the pipeline for Budapest over the next six to seven years, Hungarian daily Világgazdaság reported today.

The local market would thus be expanded by some 2,500-2,700 rooms, Attila Hegedűs, a partner at BDO Hungary Hotel and Real Estate, told the daily. This would further elevate the currently almost 19,000-room market in Budapest.

Since 2014, a total of 15 hotels have been added to the Budapest market, offering a total of almost 1,100 rooms, the daily reported.

The addition could further boost the tourism sector in Hungary, which seems to be prospering lately, at least considering the latest tourism figures posted by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) today. At the same time, professionals recently gathered at the Hotel Investment Conference CEE & Caucasus (HOTCO) in Budapest also praised the country’s opportunities in terms of tourism.