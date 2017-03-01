Metro 3 renovations postponed, once again

BBJ

The Center for Budapest Transport (BKK) has once again withdrawn its invitation to tender for the renewal of Budapest’s busiest Metro 3 line, without providing a reason for the decision, Hungarian online news portal index.hu reported Wednesday.

Project Manager Tibor Radnai said one day after the publication of the invitation for bids that a regulation has been amended, which in turn has changed several government decrees on procurement procedures in relation to European Union projects, according to index.hu.

The project management wanted to maintain the validity of the invitation for bids, but the government suggested they should withdraw it and publish a new one, Radnai was reported as saying. There would be a delay in the project, but contracts may yet be entered into in July this year, he added.

Renovation of Budapestʼs busiest metro line, which is also in the worst condition of the cityʼs metro lines, was originally scheduled to have started already, with the start already pushed to May or July. Opposition parties have repeatedly claimed that the line is in a "dangerous condition"; however, Budapest Mayor István Tarlós has rejected such claims.

Foreigners arriving in Budapest by air are transported by bus from the airport to the terminus of the Metro 3 line, and use this line to get downtown. The capital has been struggling to begin renovations on the line for several months now.

Professionals earlier claimed that the line should have been renovated years earlier, according to Hungarian media reports.