MÁV to offer free trains for 2017 FINA Masters participants

BBJ

The Organizing Committee of the 17th FINA World Championships and Hungarian Railways (MÁV) have agreed to offer a free train service from Budapest to the venue of the open water swimming competitions in Balatonfüred in the summer for all accredited participants in the 17th FINA World Masters Championships, according to a press release sent to the Budapest Business Journal.

The open water swimming competitions of the 17th FINA World Masters Championships, the event for seniors that follows on from the FINA World Championships running July 14-30, will be held from August 10-12 at Lake Balaton, 120 kilometers from Budapest.

During the period, special trains running twice daily between Budapest and Balatonfüred for the open water swimming races will be free of charge for all accredited participants of the FINA World Masters Championships. The trains will run as a non-stop service, with the journey taking 1 hour 30 minutes, compared to the regular journey time of 1 hour 58 minutes.