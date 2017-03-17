Magic Lamp Foundation turns to crowdfunding

Sarah Sunday

The Csodalámpa (Magic Lamp) Wish Granting Foundation has turned to crowdfunding for the first time for its latest wish-granting campaign in the hopes of raising GBP 3,000 (USD 3,700/HUF 1.07 million), the foundation has announced.

The foundation has been granting wishes to critically ill children in Hungary for the past 14 years, and has thus far helped fulfill the dreams of more than 3,000 children. Although the foundation normally operates under a simple donation system, in which money is transferred to the organization’s bank account, it has decided to use OvalCrowd, a crowdfunding website, for the first time in order to fulfill donation amounts.

Although Magic Lamp says it is able to grant anywhere from 240 to 300 wishes a year, it estimates there are still approximately 5,000 children in Hungary who are afflicted by a serious illness and eligible to receive the wish of their choice. The purpose of the foundation is to boost the spirits of children so that they might gain the strength and positive mindset to battle their illness.

The project can only be funded if at least £2,700 (90% of the funding goal) is pledged by 5 p.m. CET on Monday, April 3. Launched on March 4, at the time of writing £180 had been raised, with 18 days left to secure the remainder.

“At OvalCrowd money transfer is guaranteed by PayPal,” Magic Lamp said in an e-mail promoting the fundraising campaign. “Your money will only be transferred if the supported project ends successfully. If not, your account will remain unchanged. Once the project is a success, the creator gets the raised sum, and can start working on realizing it.”

On the website itself it adds: “Crowdfunding is a new way for us to raise support for our initiative. This is our first campaign and we need your help to make this program happen.”

OvalCrowd, a relatively new crowdfunding website, is attempting to create an easily accessible and flexible platform though which donations can be made to various causes. The Magic Lamp Foundation has set up the crowdfunding campaign through the website for two teenage boys. While Levente and György live in different cities in Hungary and suffer from different illnesses (Levente has muscular dystrophy, while György suffers from leukemia), both have the common dream of swimming with dolphins. If the campaign goal is reached, the boys will be able to travel to the Marine Park Malta this summer to interact and swim with dolphins and other marine animals.

In order to donate to the Magic Lamp Foundation and Levente and György’s cause, potential donors can visit the campaign page here.