Kempinski Hotel Budapest wins prestigious award

BBJ

For the third time, the Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest has been voted Hungary’s Leading Business Hotel at the World Travel Awards in 2016, according to a press release issued yesterday.

The hotel acknowledges the award as the ultimate accolade, often described as the “Oscars” of the travel and tourism industry, the press statement said.

“Iʼm very excited and happy and so proud of my team. Big thanks to our guests and all who recognize the commitment and quality of service we deliver every day,” said General Manager Stephan Interthal.

Kempinski Hotel Corvinus Budapest has been the winner on several occasions in various categories of the World Travel Awards during its operations. Besides receiving the title of Hungary’s Leading Business Hotel in 2007, 2009 and 2016, the hotel was also named Hungary’s Leading Hotel in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Founded in 1993, the World Travel Awards are recognized globally by the travel, tourism and hospitality industry as the definitive acknowledgement of excellence in products and services, the press release said.