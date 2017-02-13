Jeantet advises Accor on purchase of five Budapest hotels

BBJ

Leading French law firm Jeantet advised listed hotels group Orbis, a unit of French-owned AccorHotels, in a buyback transaction involving five hotels in downtown Budapest operating under Accor brands, from Erste Group Immorent Holding GmbH, said a press statement sent to the Budapest Business Journal. The aggregate price for the acquisition of the five hotels was EUR 64.3 million

The deal encompasses the Mercure Budapest Korona, Ibis Styles Budapest Center, Ibis Budapest City, Ibis Budapest Centrum, and Mercure Budapest Buda.

The Jeantet team, led by partner François d’Ornano, was composed of local partner Ioana Knoll-Tudor, Anna-Mária Veres and Blanka Börzsönyi. D’Ornano and his team joined Jeantet in 2015 after assisting clients in Southeast Europe at one of the leading French law firms for more than 15 years.