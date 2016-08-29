Islamic culture center to open in Budapest

BBJ

Workers have been busy for months at an address on Gutenberg tér in Budapest’s District 8 to complete what will reportedly be an Islamic culture center, according to a report on atv.hu, the website of private TV channel ATV.

The Gutenberg Otthon, a historical building dominating the square where the new Islamic culture center is being prepared. (Photo: Wikimedia)

The Józsefváros Local Council told atv.hu that the property in the apartment house at Gutenberg tér 1 was bought at auction in 2014 by a private individual for HUF 30 million, and that to their knowledge the Charity Peace Foundation – a religious and educational foundation representing adherents of the Muslim faith in Hungary – plans to open a cultural center in the building.

Local residents in the neighborhood and workers told atv.hu that they believe the building will house a Muslim prayer house, but the council denied any knowledge of this.

Atv.hu noted that the building is located opposite the Budapest University of Jewish Studies, a rabbinical seminary.

The president of the board of trustees at the Charity Peace Foundation, who was not named in the report, told atv.hu that the property will not contain a typical prayer house, but a cultural center with a gallery. The source added that the site will host various exhibitions, conferences, meetings and clubs for both men and women.