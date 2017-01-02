ʼInformation gradeʼ smog alert issued for Budapest

BBJ

The so-called information grade smog alert has been issued for Budapest by István Tarlós, the mayor of the Hungarian capital, with measuring stations gauging dust levels above the threshold in the past two days, according to Hungarian news portal index.hu.

The grade is issued if air pollution in the city becomes so dense that it can pose a short-term threat for more sensitive citizens, such as children, the elderly and those with chronic illnesses, the portal notes.

Actions required at this grade are voluntary, and include the moderation of the use of oil-fueled heating devices in suburban areas, as well as the use of individual vehicles, with drivers urged to use public transport instead.