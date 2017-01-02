Information grade of smog alert issued for Budapest

BBJ

The so-called information grade of smog alert has been issued for Budapest by István Tarlós, the mayor of the Hungarian capital, as measurement stations have been gauging flying dust levels above the threshold in the past two days, according to Hungarian news portal index.hu.

The grade is issued if air pollution in the city becomes so dense that it can pose a short-term threat for the more sensitive citizens, such as children, the elderly and those having chronic illnesses, the portal notes.

Actions to be taken at this grade are voluntary. Such actions include the moderation of usage of heating devices burning oil in the suburban areas, as well as the moderation of using individual vehicles with preference for public transport.