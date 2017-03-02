Hungexpo opens Travel 2017 show

MTI – Econews

Exhibition center Hungexpo opened the Travel 2017 show at its fairgrounds in Budapest on Thursday, according to state news wire MTI. More than 300 exhibitors from 23 countries are showing at this yearʼs fair, which runs until Sunday.

This yearʼs fair at the Hungexpo Budapest Fair Center is expected to draw about 40,000 visitors, up from 35,000 last year.

According to Hungexpo CEO Gábor Ganczer, the exhibition marks its 40th anniversary this year, faithfully reflecting changes in travel trends in Hungary throughout its history.

The foreign guest of honor at this yearʼs expo is Russia, while the domestic guest of honor is the city of Győr.

Cultural guest of honor is the Benedictine Abbey of Pannonhalma, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.