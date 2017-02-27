Hungary’s ‘Sing’ grabs Oscar for best short film

Christian Keszthelyi

“Sing” (whose Hungarian title is “Mindenki”), written and directed by Kristóf Deák, received the 2016 Academy Award Oscar for best short film last night in Hollywood.

The ‘kids’ of the short film. (Photo: MTI/Bea Kardos)

The plot, which takes place in Budapest in 1991, follows Zsófi (Dorka Gáspárfalvi) through her elementary school studies, befriending Liza (Dorottya Hais) and joining the award-winning school choir, where she is told not to sing out loud. Film pundits say the story is mainly about the decision the girls face: whether to stand up against a corrupt system, or silently go along with it.

Calling the Oscar an “incredible award”, Deák said during his acceptance speech that the accolade “is dedicated to the only people who can basically make the world a better place for us: kids”. Delivering a strong message, he added “Let’s try and raise them in a good way… in a way we can be proud of them.”