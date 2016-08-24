Hungary welcomes home its winners from Olympics

BBJ

Hungaryʼs Olympic team was welcomed home and celebrated today by a large crowd at Budapestʼs Syma Arena after bringing back eight gold, three silver and four bronze medals from Rio. Hungary finished in an impressive 12th place in the overall Olympics medals table.

Kayaker Danuta Kozák, left and swimmer Katinka Hosszú show off their medals today at the Syma Arena. (Photo: MTI/Szilárd Koszticsák)

The ahtletesʼ flight was half an hour late, but they were then quickly bused to the hall for a ceremonious reception just before 9.30 am.

Canoer Danuta Kozak was one of the most popular of the athletes; she won three gold medals at the Games.

The Olympic team walked into the hall led by Katinka Hosszu and her husband and coach Shane Tusup. Hosszu won three golds and one silver in various swimming events.

All Olympic winners were called to the stage one by one to be greeted by fans.